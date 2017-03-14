Pak Navy ships arrive at Iranian port Bandar Abbas

TEHRAN: Pakistan Navy ships Tippu Sultan (DDG-185) with an embarked helicopter (Alouette) and Jurrat arrived at Iranian Port Bandar Abbas in Persian Gulf on Sunday for a three days port visit.

The ships were given a very warm welcome on arrival at Port Bandar Abbas. Cdre Mirza Foad Amin Baig SI(M), Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron is commanding the PN Task Group as Mission Commander.

The purpose of this visit is aimed to promote peace and security in the region, enhance maritime collaboration and open new avenues of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly regional navies, says a press release received from Tehran here on Monday.

“Pakistan and Iran enjoy close and warm brotherly relations. These relations are based on very strong foundations of mutual interests. As brother in arms, Pakistan and Iranian Navy ships frequently visit each other’s ports to conduct exercises in order to exchange naval experience and improve regional security. In this backdrop, present visit of PN Ships TIPPU SULTAN and JURRAT to Iran is a manifestation of this strong bond and cordial interactions between the two navies,” stated a government press release.

Earlier, Iranian Naval Ships Lavan, Konarak, Falakhen and Khanjar recently visited Karachi port from 27-30 Sep 16. During the visit, besides conducting Passage Exercise at sea, professional discussions and interaction were held. Pakistan Navy in conjunction with international and regional navies is participating in Multinational Operations, commonly known as Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) since April 2004 to prevent maritime environment being used for unlawful purposes including illegal transportation of contraband goods.

The visit of PN Ships to Iran is again an effort to contribute towards regional peace and to make Sea Lines of Communication sage and secure for the seafarers in the region.

During the current visit, both navies will hold several mutually beneficial interactive program including important meetings with Naval cum Military and political leaderships on matters of metal interests. Both Navies will also undertake passage Exercise in order to enhance inter-operability and naval collaboration. INP