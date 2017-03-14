Operation Raad-ul-Fasaad is in sequel to previous anti-terror operations: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday highlighted the enormity of the endeavor undertaken by Pakistan against the forces of disorder and terror, over the last many years.



He underlined the importance and context of the military campaign that commenced in 2007-08 and has now evolved into Operation Raad-ul-Fasaad (RUF), according to the Inter Services Public Relations.

Operation RUF is aimed at utilizing the success of military operation to bring lasting peace, stability and normalcy to the country, he said while addressing the inaugural session of two-day Pakistan-UK Seminar on “Sharing Experiences in Stabilization and Peace Efforts.”

The moot is being organized at National Defence University (NDU). According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release the event is second in on ongoing consultative process between security practitioners of the two countries.

The UK delegation is being led by Lieutenant General Patrick Sanders.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Patrick Sanders paid homage to the efforts of Pakistan; People and Army in their fight against terrorism, making not only Pakistan but also the world, a safer place.

The audience comprised dignitaries from British High Commission, ex- ambassadors, senior serving and retired officers and participants from various think tanks and universities.