NA passes resolution to condemn blasphemous content on social media

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a joint resolution to condemn blasphemous content on social media.



The resolution demanding the blocking of blasphemous social media pages was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly also adopted a similar resolution to condemn blasphemous content on various social media platforms.

PM’s son-in-law wants ban on social media

Earlier, the Lower House of Parliament resumed its session in Islamabad with Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi in the chair.

The development came a day after the issue of alleged blasphemous material on social media dominated the NA on Monday where some treasury members went to the extreme, demanding that the government impose a blanket ban on social media.

Safdar, the prime minister’s son-in law, made an emotional speech on a point of order. He also lauded Islamabad High Court judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui for taking a firm position on the issue.

He said that with blasphemous content still available on social media, he does not see the Cyber Crime Act being implemented. “Why are we being forced to lay our lives on the issue? Why does the PTA not impose a ban on social media? This is going to lead the country towards anarchy,” Safdar claimed.