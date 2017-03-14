Karachi student killed by kidnappers in Ireland

KARACHI: A 26-year-old Karachi student was kidnapped and killed in Ireland, his family said on Tuesday.

Shahbaz Qureshi, a resident of Gulshan-e-Hadid, had travelled to Ireland for a diploma in computer technology three years ago. He was expected to return in August after completion of his studies.

However on March 5 after a party he went missing, his father said. On March 12, his body was washed ashore at a beach in Dublin City.

His family, which is in contact with the Irish embassy, claims he had no enemies and most of his friends were Asians.

Meanwhile, the Irish police is investigating the incident.