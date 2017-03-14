JI urges govt to withdraw appeal against FSC judgment on issue of interest

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has impressed upon the government to withdraw its appeal against the Federal Shariat Court judgment on the issue of interest to pave way for an interest-free economy.

Talking to newsmen outside the Shariah Court on Monday, he said that interest/usury was the brain child of the Jews and was means of economic exploitation.

He said the interest based system could not help grow any economy and was prohibited in Islam.

The JI chief said that the Shariat Court was a constitutional organ and its judgment was sacred like other courts. In 1991, the Shariat Court had ordered the elimination of all forms of interest in the country in line with the constitution.

He said it was the duty of the government to implement this decision. However, he said the government filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Shariat Court verdict, and the apex court suspended the Shariat Court order and returned the matter to the Shariat Court for review. The first appeal against the Shariat Court judgment was field by the Nawaz Sharif government while the second appeal was filed by the Musharraf regime.

He said the JI would continue its struggle against the evil at every forum and even on roads and streets.

The JI chief said this was not the issue of any political party He expressed the hope that the final verdict would be in favour of the country and the nation. INP