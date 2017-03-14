Israeli patient burns nurse alive at clinic

JERUSALEM: An elderly man burnt a nurse alive at a clinic in central Israel on Tuesday after apparently being dissatisfied by the treatment he had received, police said.



The suspect, in his late 70s, fled the scene in his car after the incident in Holon, southeast of Tel Aviv, but was later arrested, police said.

The nurse who died was said to be a woman around 40 years old.

A senior police officer at the scene told news site Ynet that “a man went to receive medical treatment at the clinic here in Holon.

“We understand he wasn’t satisfied and during a verbal exchange poured flammable fluid on the nurse taking care of him,” the officer said.