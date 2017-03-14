Hong Kong stocks end morning marginally higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday morning slightly up but trade was tempered by caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting, with dealers hoping for clues about its interest rate plans after an expected hike this week.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 12.72 points to 23,842.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.11 percent, or 3.55 points, to 3,240.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, was barely moved, inching up 0.22 points to 2,030.11.