Former PPP-P ticket holder Babar Sohail Butt shot dead in Lahore

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) ticket holder Babar Sohail Butt was gunned down in the early Monday morning near Lakhodair area of Manawan in Lahore.

Police suspect Babar’s gunman could be involved in his assassination.

His gunman, identified as Atif, allowed the assailants to break into Babar’s residence by opening the door, police said.

Police further added that the incident appeared to be a consequence of “old rivalry”. The deceased’s body was shifted to hospital for autopsy. Family members and a large number of party workers gathered outside the hospital to grieve. The brother of late Babar Sohail Butt has requested police that MNA Sohail Shoukat Butt, SHO Manawan and two other suspects be nominated in the case.

All political activities at Bilawal House Lahore have been suspended.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former president and PPP-P co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, in her tweet, expressed hope that an investigation is conducted into the murder and miscreants involved prosecuted. Babar had contested provincial assembly elections on PPP-P’s ticket in 2013. According to police, three assassination attempts were made on Babar prior to the incident, as well. INP