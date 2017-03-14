CJCSC calls on Bahrain Defence Forces chief

ISLAMABAD: General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, CJCSC, who is on official visit to Bahrain called on Field Marshall, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander in Chief, Bahrain Defence Forces. Upon arrival, he was presented Guard of Honor.

Matters related to bilateral security and defence cooperation were discussed, said a press release issued by ISPR.

Both sides agreed to further enhance cooperation between the two armed forces. General Zubair also called on Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

CJCSC later delivered a talk on multifarious security challenges at Royal College of Command and Staff and Civil Defence. INP