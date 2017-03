BEIJING: China retail sales growth decelerated to 9.5 percent year-on-year in January and February, government data showed Tuesday, as policymakers work to keep the world’s second-largest economy on a stable growth path.

Industrial output rose 6.3 percent on-year in the first two months of 2017, slightly beating the 6.2 forecast in a Bloomberg News survey. Fixed-asset investment, a gauge of infrastructure spending, rose 8.9 percent on-year in the same period.