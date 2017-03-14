Australia announces video competition for schools across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Australian Trade and Investment Commission has invited schools from across Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Schools’ Video Competition 2017 and win a study trip to a leading Australian university.

The competition invited students to submit short films around the theme of “Internet of Things (IOT).” It aims to broaden the horizons of students from Pakistan and expose them to new study options, particularly in fields that link to careers of the future. The deadline for submission of videos is June 30 June, said a press release.

Each school can nominate a team of two students and one teacher.

The winning team will have the opportunity to visit the University of Technology Sydney (UTS). The Australian Trade and Investment Commission will cover return flights, accommodation and travel expenses for the winning team.

“The Australian Trade and Investment Commission is delighted to be a part of this competition. It is a wonderful opportunity for students from Pakistan to exhibit their creative talents.

We wish all the students the best of luck and look forward to having the winners in Australia soon,” Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner – South Asia, Australian Trade and Investment Commission, Ms Leonie Muldoon said.

A webinar on video production, featuring Australian experts, will be conducted for schools and students across Pakistan in March 2017 to train the participants on film making and production.