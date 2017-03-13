World stock markets higher on Fed focus

LONDON: World stock markets mostly rose on Monday following a forecast-busting US jobs report that looks set to prompt an interest hike this week from the Federal Reserve.

The pound advanced amid speculation that Britain could trigger as soon as Tuesday the formal process for exiting the European Union.

In the US, Friday’s employment report reinforced a long-running belief the world’s top economy was on a strong growth track and focus is now on the conclusion of the central bank’s policy meeting Wednesday.

In a busy week for global monetary policy, the Japanese and British central banks also meet this week.

“Another rate hike could be just days away, indeed, given the way the Fed’s policymakers have been talking, it is practically a certainty at this point,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group.

“Friday’s jobs report reinforced the narrative, but the key now will be what the statement and press conference say.”

The dollar retreated Monday as profit-taking sets in before the Fed meeting. Last week, the greenback went above 115 yen, while the euro benefitted from speculation the European Central Bank could start tightening monetary policy as the region’s economy shows signs of improvement.

“Markets are already fully priced for a Fed rate hike on Wednesday,” said Janu Chan, a senior economist at St George Bank in Sydney.

Most stock markets in Asia started the week on a high — tracking all three main Wall Street indices — after the Labor Department said the US economy created 235,000 new jobs in February, much more than estimated.

But oil prices continued to suffer following last week’s losses of about nine percent in both main contracts, hit by a surprisingly big jump in US stockpiles, increased US shale production and concerns about implementation of a OPEC-Russia led deal to cut output.

“For all the somewhat hopeful talk from industry experts about oil inventories running down later in the year, the fact remains that US shale has come back harder, faster and cheaper than anyone could have imagined,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda trading group.

“Talk is cheap, and oil is getting cheaper as well.”

– Key figures around 1130 GMT –

London – FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,362.29 points

Frankfurt – DAX 30: UP 0.1 percent at 11,974.45

Paris – CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 4,999.23

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,414.27

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 19,633.75 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 1.1 percent at 23,829.67 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 3,237.02 (close)

New York – Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 20,902.98 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0667 from $1.0672

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2208 from $1.2169

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 114.59 yen from 114.78 yen

Oil – Brent North Sea: DOWN 12 cents at $51.25 per barrel

Oil – West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 12 cents at $48.37