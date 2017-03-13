Women integral part of county’s economy: Governor Sindh

KARACHI: Governor Sindh, Mohammad Zubair has said that there was an urgent need to create awareness about the biased behaviour against women in our society so as to protect them and utilize their capabilities in more effective manner.

He expressed these views while addressing at the 9th Anniversary of the Ladies Fund Women’s Awards for Pakistan 2017 at Governor House here on Sunday. The event was organized by Dawood Global Foundation (DGF)

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Mr.Ashraf Wathra and most dynamic and inspiring women in Pakistan gathered to celebrate the strength and empowerment of women, as well as acknowledge the great economic contribution of Pakistani women.

The Lifetime Achievement Winner was Seema Aziz, the managing director of Sefam Pvt. Ltd. the largest fashion retailer, employing 13,000 employees, and also founder of CARE Foundation, one of the largest non-governmental organization of Pakistan having a vast network of 234 schools and educating over 160,000 children.

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair said that a woman has many roles, she is a wife, mother, sister and daughter and each relation is so beautiful.

Islam has also praised and highlighted the contributions of a woman in overall development of the society and as a custodian of a household, he opined

He said that problems of women such as provision of their due rights and education, poverty alleviation and creation of employment opportunities need special focus of each and every one of us.

The role being played by women in collective economic development of any country was of immense importance, he observed.

He said that it’s the duty of every sitting government to ensure maximum opportunities to women in their field of choosing so they can express their talent and abilities in a conducive atmosphere.

The incumbent government was aware of its obligations towards women and special attention was attached to provide an even playing field to more than half portion of our population, he added.

While lauding the ‘teach a girl’ initiative of DGF, the Governor Sindh that it was the need of the hour to teach and educate our female population who have very low literacy rate.

He said that tolerance was the key for progress of any nation and country and if women are literate they could ensure spread of tolerance and respect in the society.—INP