Spot-fixers to face life time ban: Shaharyar Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan has said that any player found guilty of spot-fixing will be facing career-ending action.

“Had our players been educated, they would not have opted for this suicidal path,” Khan said while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday.

“Whoever is involved in the spot-fixing, rest assured his cricket career will be over,” he asserted.

The PCB chief said that Pak-India bilateral cricket series won’t be held this year also due to which Pakistan will have to suffer losses worth millions of dollars.

To a question, he said that there would be no compromise on fitness of players.

“The fielding and fitness of our team is very poor. Players who don’t improve their fitness will be overlooked,” he maintained.