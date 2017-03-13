Sindh Assembly unanimously approves Right to Information Bill 2016

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously approved the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Bill 2016.



Following this development, the Sindh Information Commission will now be formed to oversee the implementation of the law which would allow citizens the access to important information.

The commission will comprise three members; the chief information commissioner and two other members. The head of the commission will be a grade-20 officer.

Of the two members, one shall be a lawyer with some prior experience in the higher courts, while the other member shall be a representative of the civil society.

The report, which was presented by Nisar Khuhro, states that any complaints against the commission’s head or the commission itself will be addressed by an investigation committee, which will be formed by the Speaker of the Sindh Assembly.

According to the bill, any citizen can submit a written request and seek government or private institutions’ information. After a request has been received, the institutions in mention will have to submit 15 days to one month’s worth of information.

The bill also states that the commission reserves the right to take action against any officer who fails to deliver the sought information. Failure to deliver the required information can result in a penalty of Rs1 million.