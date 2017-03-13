People suffering from asthma more prone to catch flu

ISLAMABAD: A recent study suggested that people with asthma are less likely to combat flu than people without asthma because of immune system differences.



For the study researchers evaluated the lung samples of both the asthmatics and healthy volunteers. These samples were further re-exposed to influenza and their reactions an the difference in reactions were then taken a note of, reported health news.

One of the researches, Ben Nicholas from the University of Southampton in London said, “We wanted to look into whether immune system differences explain why asthmatics are more likely to end up in hospital if they get flu than the general population. This is important, as flu can cause a person’s asthma symptoms to get worse.”

The team then concluded that the samples from healthy volunteers showed a strong immune system-triggering reaction to the flu virus. And when it came the lung samples from asthma patients the reaction was much weaker.

“We hope these results help researchers better understand why asthmatics are more affected by influenza and help find new treatments for common lung infections, which often make asthma symptoms worse,” Nicholas added.