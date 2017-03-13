One person injured in IED blast in Khurram Agency

PARACHINAR: At least one person was injured in a bomb explosion in Kurram Agency on Sunday, an official of the political administration said.

According to local political administration, the IED was planted in Borki area near Pak-Afghan border, went off suddenly injuring a passer-by.

The political administration official further added that the security forces started search operation in the area after the blast and defused another bomb.

A mobile phone with Afghan SIM was attached with the bomb, the official further added.