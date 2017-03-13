No fire safety system was in place in gutted Landhi factory, report reveals

KARACHI: An initial report prepared by Fire Brigade Department about the fire broke out in a garment factory in Landhi revealed that there was no fire safety system in place in the factory.

The report said that 25 percent of the factory was affected by the fire, adding that boiler and production units of the factory remained safe.

The report held the factory management responsible for the fire, pointing out that there was no fire safety system was in place.

It added that the chemical drums caused the fire. The report also rejected the factory owners allegation that the Fire Brigade department responded late to the fire.

As per the report, the department was informed about the fire at 2:35pm and a fire tender was dispatched within minute. At 3:05, the fire was declared category three blaze by the department. It added that KMC’s 12 fire tenders, two bowsers and one snorkel and three fire tenders of KPT participated in the operation to extinguish the fire.—APP