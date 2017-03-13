Land-grabbing MQM didn’t spare a piece of land in Karachi: PPP

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party has leveled allegations against Muttahida Qaumi Movement on Sunday over china-cutting, recruitment of ‘ghost employees’ and land-grabbing.

Reaction of the political party has come in after Mayor of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar hurled accusations against the Government of Sindh, opening a Pandora’s Box, according to some analysts.

Senator Saeed Ghani addressed a press conference in Karachi today and accused MQM of not sparing a single piece of land that was not occupied. Talking about mayor’s 100-day cleanliness campaign, he criticised by saying that the responsibility lies with DMC and not KMC.

Ghani accused MQM of recruiting ‘ghost employees’ during its tenure in the government. Number of employees of KMC, Water Board and KDA in 2005 was 16,000 and the total increased to around 60,000 during Mustafa Kamal’s tenure.

MQM has been alleged many a times in the past of receiving covert funding from Indian agencies to spread unrest in Pakistan especially Karachi.

Founder of the political party has been living in self-imposed exile in London since 1992.—Agencies