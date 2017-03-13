KP Apex Committee reviews progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

Rawalpindi: KP special Apex Committee Meeting was held at Peshawar today with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa as special participant, all Civil and Mil members including Governor & CM KP and Commander Peshawar Corps participated, ISPR reported.



According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the forum reviewed security situation in the province and progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. Forum appreciated the efforts of Army, intelligence / Law Enforcement Agencies and pledged that concerted joint efforts will continue to energize National Action Plan and eradicate root causes of terrorism and militancy.

The forum acknowledged tremendous work done by all concerned in rehabilitation of Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs), with 89pc TDPs already returned and 93% of FATA’s area de-notified. Issues emanating from the presence of Afghan refugees and matters related to improved border management also came under discussion. The forum also discussed measures to facilitate process for main streaming FATA.