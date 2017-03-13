Irfan admits violation of PCB’s anti-corruption code

LAHORE: Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan on Monday admitted he was contacted by bookies but he did not inform Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as he was under mental stress.



The fast bowler said that he was mentally upset due to the illness of his parents so he could not inform the board about the bookies who had made contacts with him for match-fixing.

Irfan recorded his video statement before the PCB’s ACU in relation to the board’s investigation into alleged corruption in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Another player Shahzaib Hasan who was also called in, along with Irfan, for questioning by the PCB will appear before the ACU tomorrow.

Islamabad United openers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have already been charged by the PCB for attempting to code-of-conduct breaches.

The PCB has established a three-member tribunal to hear their cases later this month.