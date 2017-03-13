Imran demands action against Javed Latif from PM Nawaz

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Sunday demanded the expulsion of Javed Latif from National Assembly.

On Thursday, Murad Saeed and Javed Latif scuffled outside the National Assembly hall, an act which was caught on camera and remained in headlines throughout the day.

Later, a video circulating on social media showed the PML-N leader allegedly slandering PTI leader Murad Saeed’s female family members.

Talking to the media in Nowshera after inaugurating Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex, Imran Khan said that he was awaiting an action from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif against the PML-N lawmaker.

“If he [Nawaz Sharif] doesn’t take an action against him [Javed Latif], then I would consider Nawaz Sharif is also involved in this”, he added.

He lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak, saying that for the first time investment was made on human resource in the province.

“In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, investment into education sector was the priority of the government. We wanted to establish a system in the hospitals so that no political influence can be used”, he added.

He further said that the decline in crimes and terrorism in the province was due to better management of police.—Agencies