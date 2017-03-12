Two robbers held with arms, looted valuables

NOWSHERO FEROZE: Two robbers were held with arms and looted valuables while another managed to escape after an encounter here on Sunday.



Heavy contingent of police intercepted a three-member robber’s gang near Chand Mori in Moro area of Nowshero Feroze.

The robbers offered strong resistance with led to an encounter. Two robbers were injured in cross firing and arrested with arms and looted valuables while their one cohort managed to flee from the scene.

The injured robbers were shifted to hospital for treatment and the police confiscated recovered arms and other valuables.