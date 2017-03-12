Sirajul Haq urges to impose education emergency across the country

By Our Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq says country cannot progress and achieve national prosperity without the education and urged to impose education emergency across the state. He also demanded to enroll 20 million illiterate children in the school.

Due to non-implementation on child-labour constitution, children are still being forced to work on hotels, restaurants and workshops, he said adding that the society would become prosper with the development of libraries and laboratories.

He expressed these views during Ghazali college prize distribution ceremony sponsored by Ghazali education trust Islamabad. On the occasion JI Islamabad Ameer, Zubair Farroq and Hafiz Tanveer also addressed the ceremony.

The JI Senator further said the need of education in the country increases more when situations like, terrorism is on its peak from Chitral to Karachi. Commenting on Parliamentarians scuffle, Sirajul Haq said nation ashamed because of the rulers’ misdeeds.

JI Ameer said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar himself claimed that billion dollar rupees of Pakistan are in different foreign banks of across the world adding that this is the wealth of elite Pakistanis, which was stolen from Pakistan and move abroad.

He said that delivering free education and health facilities to the nation is the only possible way to end corruption from the country.

JI Chief vows that if his party will come in power it will spend the most part of budget on education and health after defence.

He said that education is the ascension of humanity and it is the responsibility of state to provide health and education facilities to nation.