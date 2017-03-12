Sindh CM advises Karachi Mayor to deliver instead of making claims

KARACHI: Chief Minister (CM), Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that those who believe in service to the people never made toll claims but remain busy in their work and keep exploring ways and means to deliver.

In a statement issued by CM House on Saturday, Murad Shah said that the press conference addressed by Mayor Karachi on his 100-days cleanliness drive was manifestation of his failure to serve people of this city. “I think he is confused and doesn’t know where to start and how to start his work- this is termed as `one’s inability to understand the requirement of job and nature of job,” he said. The chief minister House statement said that when he (mayor) failed to perform in his 100-day drive he felt it fit to put the onus of his failure on Sindh government. “This was the only way out he had,” he said and added that he has always supported him to serve the people of this city who have suffered a lot at the hand of terrorists, extortionists and target killers.

The statement further that apart from giving OZT share to KMC, the government gives Rs500 million to KMC every month for payment of salaries to its `uncountable employees’ they have stuffed. Contrary, the mayor says he has no funds to pay salaries and pensions. The government has also given Rs5 billion to KMC for R&M of its roads etc.

In principal, the mayor should have concentrated on the payroll of KMC and have made a plan to rationalize it. He should also have focused on identifying ghost employees and removing them and have also audited its pension account to stop leakages, if any. The mayor should have also worked to explore ways and means to improve and enhance the resources of the KMC but sorry to say “he kept crying for 99 days of his drive and worked only for one day and that was also for photo session to launch the cleanliness drive,” the statement says.—Agencies