PM appeals to Ulema to play role for eliminating ideology of terrorists

LAHORE: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday appealed to religious scholars and Ulema to play their role to eliminate the ideology terrorists, urging them to give arguments from religion to counter the seeds of hatreds.

Addressing a seminar on unity of Muslim Ummah at Jamia Naeemia Lahore, the Prime Minister said that religious scholars and Ulema had been providing anti-dots to hatred across the world.

Nawaz Sharif said that Islam teaches unity, harmony and brotherhood and there was a dire need for adopting these principles for prosperous Islamic world.

The Prime Minister called upon religious scholars to contribute towards peace and prosperity of Pakistan by playing a role in eliminating extremism and terrorism and by promoting tolerance and inter-faith harmony.

“Our mosques and monasteries (Khanqah) have been cradle of peace but today a handful of terrorists are involved in excessive blood bath in the world in the name of religion,” he added. He added today the poison of hatred is being spread among human beings due to which the narrative of our ancestors have been defaced by the terrorists.

He added that after coming into power he pledged to eradicate terrorism because protecting life and property of the people was the responsibility of the state. “We launched a decisive war against terrorism due to which the back of the terrorists was broken by Pakistan Army. “We know some people in the society are acting as facilitators of terrorism and the state is searching them out,” he added.

He added that the terrorist and their facilitators would be taken to their logical end very soon. Addressing the religious scholars and Ulema, the Prime Minister urged them to help government eliminate the ideology of terrorists.

He paid tribute to the slain Administrator of Jamia Naeemia Mufti Sarfaraz Naeemi, who was martyred in a suicide attack.

The ceremony was also attended among others by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Punjab Government Spokesman Zaeem Qadri, provincial ministers and Ulema.—INP