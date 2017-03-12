PAP emphasizes to address security related issues of Sindh, particularly Karachi

KARACHI: Provincial Action Plan (PAP) has emphasized the need of resolving the security related issues of Sindh province especially the metropolis city Karachi.

Convener/Secretary Information Department, Imran Atta Soomro chaired a meeting regarding implementation of PAP in the light of National Action Plan (NAP) held at his office on Saturday.

The meeting discussed the prevailing law and order situation/untoward situation in case of eventuality regarding the preparedness and contingency planning to meet the challenge.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation status of decisions taken during the last meeting.

In this regard it has been decided that the Advertisement Campaign is more effective to highlight the present scenario/ arena of terror that how we can save from the anti-state elements. In the meeting it was decided that public awareness campaign will be started through public service message in the shape of advertisement to the electronic and print media that how we ascertain that the people who are living in our neighbor on rental basis whether he has deposited his identity card in concerned Police Station, whether his activities are suspicious. This sort of advertisement we can prepare/ make on war footing basis to avoid any unpleasant incident. The meeting deliberated upon the current position of security with special focus on flaws and short coming, the participants also put further a set up viable recommendation with a view to make the security systematic and sustainable. After deliberating upon flaws and short comings in the prevailing system the participants put forth a set of recommendation: Preemptive and sustainable measures are required to cope with the security threat to the province and all these things are possible through advertisement and after fifteen days the meeting will conduct to address the security problems. The meeting discussed report of PEMRA regarding prohibition of firebrand speakers on TV and print media; publicity of new laws and anti-terrorism efforts- Sindh Police; projecting positive steps undertaken by law enforcement agencies in Karachi/ Sindh- Sindh Police; weekly report of Karachi operation by Sindh Rangers/ Sindh Police and collaboration of ISPR to implement the decisions of Apex Committee.—APP