Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad continues as five terrorists among dozens arrested nationwide

KARACHI/LAHORE/PEASHAWAR: Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad continues as law-enforcement agencies on Saturday rounded up dozens of suspects across the country.

Pakistan Rangers, police and counter-terrorism department conducted a joint operation in Kot Fateh Khan in district Attock and arrested five terrorists. They also recovered three rifles, four pistols, Kalashnikovs and large amount of ammunition from their custody.

Law-enforcers also conducted combing operation in Chuniah tehsil in district Kasur and arrested seventeen suspects and verified biometric information of 350 people. In Rojhan city of Rajanpur district, 14 suspects were also arrested by law enforcers and intelligence agencies.

In Peshawar, a search operation was conducted in Nasir Bagh where 18 people including one absconder was arrested.

One sub-machine gun and other weapons were confiscated from their possession.

Furthermore, eight wanted criminals were arrested from Maskhail area of Chagai in Balochistan after an operation lauched by the police and Frontier Constabulary. They were taken to an undisclosed located for further interrogation. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from their possession.

In Karachi, Baldia police arrested four people under the Tenacy Act.—APP