LoC violation: Indian forces target civilian settlements in Chirikot Sector

RAWALPINDI: In another ceasefire violation, the Indian forces targeted civilian settlements in Chirikot sector along the line of control on Sunday.



Villages of Chafar sector were targeted by the Indian forces.

According to ISPR, Pak Army gave befitting response, silencing the Indian guns. Two persons, including teenage girl reported injured in the unprovoked firing.

Tensions in Kashmir, the long-disputed Himalayan region, reached dangerous levels in September last year after 19 Indian soldiers were killed in militants’ attack on their camp in Uri sector.