Govt puts country on road to progress: Abid Sher Ali

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Water and Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali Saturday said the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, Muhammmed Nawaz Sharif had put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

Talking to the media after visiting FESCO Headquarter, he said the government had overcome energy crisis and national economy was improving, while opposition bewildered with PML-N’s development agenda and was trying to malign it with frivolous accusations and baseless allegations.

“We have broken terrorism network in the country by improving law and order situation”, he added. The State Minister expressed concern over National Assembly incident and said that PML-N MNA Javaid Lateef was abused and tortured but such practice would not be allowed at all in future.

He said the PML-N once again would come into power after winning general election 2018, whereas the elements indulged in negative politics would be rejected.

He said the PPP government had failed badly in Sindh as it could not build a single hospital for the last 10 years even though Karachi could not cleaned. Similarly, the KPK government also failed to deliver its people.

The state minister said that Imran Khan should be ready for Twenty-20 match. He said that Imran Khan was afraid of facing reality and that’s why he did not come to assembly, adding that time was not far when Imran Khan would have to face people.

Responding to a question, Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said that judiciary was completely independent in Pakistan to decide the cases according to law and the constitution and we also hope justice from the courts in Panama case.—APP