Fear and hunger in Iraq’s west Mosul

MOSUL: The luckiest of west Mosul’s residents under Islamic State group rule had tomato concentrate. Potatoes were an almost unheard-of luxury.

In parts of Iraq’s war-torn second city seized this week by Iraqi forces, hundreds of residents queued up behind a government truck as they waited for their first proper meal in weeks.

“We have been under siege for more than six months on this side” of Mosul, said Khaled Meshaal, a resident of Al-Mansur district, which government forces took on Wednesday.

“We bought food four times but we finished it all, there was nothing left.”—APP