Fear and hunger in Iraq’s west Mosul

By News Desk -
26

MOSUL: The luckiest of west Mosul’s residents under Islamic State group rule had tomato concentrate. Potatoes were an almost unheard-of luxury.
In parts of Iraq’s war-torn second city seized this week by Iraqi forces, hundreds of residents queued up behind a government truck as they waited for their first proper meal in weeks.
“We have been under siege for more than six months on this side” of Mosul, said Khaled Meshaal, a resident of Al-Mansur district, which government forces took on Wednesday.
“We bought food four times but we finished it all, there was nothing left.”—APP

Print Friendly
SHARE
News Desk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY