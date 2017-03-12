Corruption and incompetent rulers have ruined the infrastructure of the country: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has urged fresh engineers to play their due role for progress and development of Pakistan and to transform the country into a Islamic welfare state.



He expressed these views while addressing a “carrier guidance seminar for young engineers” at a local hotel, here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that engineers play a vital role in progress and development of a country whereas in a state like Pakistan, role of all professionals in general and engineers in particularly keep a significant importance.

He said that the JI has been aimed at bringing a peaceful revolution to convert Pakistani into a prosper Islamic country. He was of the view that professional engineers should join the noble struggle for the sake of future of our next generations.

The JI leader said that though the prevailing situation is a bit bleak but the future of Pakistan would be bright as youngsters, forming over 60 percent of its population, are enthusiastic to change the fate of the country.

He hailed the role Pakistan Engineers Forum and praised the organizers for holding such a meaningful program. He directed the participants mostly young engineers to follow the teachings of Islam so as to achieve success both in this world and hereafter.

Talking about the domestic situations, he said that corruption and incompetent rulers have ruined the infrastructure of the country. He added that young professionals should come forward with a new resolve to build the country.

Presenting the example of Turkey, he urged engineers to remain loyal to their conscience.

Earlier, Pakistan Engineers Council, Sindh vice President Mumtaz Shaikh, Pakistan Engineers Forum, Karachi President Azizuddin Zafar, Hinbo Pak’s former Muhammad Akram, Training Impact CEO Haris Mahmood, E&E Expert CEO Hafiz Furqan expressed their views on various issues, pertaining to carrier of professional engineers.

A group discussion was also held on the occasion, during which Saeed-ur-Rehman, Hafiz Muzamil and Hafiz Furqan shared their expertise with the participants.