Belarus trade delegation discusses important matters with SBI Chief

KARACHI: A trade delegation of Belarus led by Belarus Minister for Industries, Vitaly Vovk called on Chairperson Sindh Board of Investment (SBI), Ms. Naheed Memon along with a SBI delegation here on Sunday and discussed matters of bilateral interests.

Vitaly Vovk is also Co-chairman of Belarus-Pakistan Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and he is heading Belarus delegation visiting Sindh.

During the meeting, they discussed various aspects to strengthen relations at regional and provincial level in industrial, trade, economics, science, technology, agriculture, culture and other sectors.

They agreed to constitute special committees to figure out substantive points for trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

They also discussed possibilities to include traditional and non-traditional goods in trade, cooperation in banking sector, giving access to enterprises of the two countries to tax-free zones of the each other. They also discussed to exchange trade delegation and cooperation in agriculture, automobile and pharmaceutical sectors.

The delegations also discussed different aspects related to interest of companies of Belarus in coal mining in Thar and agreed to extend cooperation on fast-track in this regard.