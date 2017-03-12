21 suspects rounded up in operations in Punjab: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Various joint search operations were conducted by Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agenciesin parts of the Punjab during the last 24 hours and rounded up 21suspects, including a Baloch sub-national and two Afghanis.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday, during the search operations, part of the ongoing operationRadd-ul-Fasaad (RUF), carried out in Dera Ghazi Khan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur, weapons, ammunition and hate material were also recovered.

