Woman dead in Chitral hit- &- run accident

CHITRAL: A woman died after being hit by an over speeding motorcycle here on Saturday morning.

Police said that the accident took place at Bypass Road in Main Bazaar of Chitral where an over speeding motorcycle hit a pedestrian woman.

The passerby woman died on the spot in the accident and the motorcycle rider who suffered minor injuries escaped from the scene of the accident.

Body of the woman was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs for burial.

The police impounded the bike and after registering a case against the rider at large started raids for his arrest.