Three Pakistanis kidnapped from Istanbul

RAWALPINDI: Three Pakistanis have been kidnapped for ransom in Istanbul, Turkey.

The residents of Rawat area of Rawalpindi – Zeeshan, Mudassir and Farid – were kidnapped from Istanbul on March 6.

The kidnappers have demanded $60,000 ransom from the families of the abductees, an amount they claim they don’t have the resources to pay ransom.

Their family said the kidnappers were using social media to demand ransom. “They keep them tied. They have only eaten once in three days. They beat them,” a family member says.

The men had travelled to Turkey in search of jobs. Their families had taken loan from friends to get them to Turkey.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has directed the Federal Investigation Agency to get in touch with the families.