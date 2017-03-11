Supreme Court forms four benches for next week

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has constituted four benches at the principal seat to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday, March 13.

The first bench comprised Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan while the second bench consisted Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Justice Dost Muhammad Khan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

The third bench would be consisted Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and Justice Gulzar Ahmed and the fourth bench would consist of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Mushir Alam.

During the week the benches would hear important cases including constitutional Petitions under Article 184 pertaining to promotion of Grade-21 Officer, Constitutional Petitions under Art. 184 regarding Rights of the disable people in Pakistan, application by Waseem Afzal Warraich, Director WWF, Islamabad & another regarding violation of the judgment of this Court passed in Crl.O.P.89/2011 by Workers Welfare Fund, bail matters filed by different accused and miscellaneous appeal against the order of the Registrar for contesting elections being Dual National.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the Court.

Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the Advocate-on-Record will be required to argue the case. Agencies