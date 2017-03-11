Senate denounces objectionable material against Holy Prophet (PBUH) over social media

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Friday passed a unanimous resolution strongly denouncing the circulation of objectionable material about Holy Prophet [PBUH] and his companions on the social media.

The resolution moved by Kamil Ali Agha said that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and it takes on its shoulder the responsibility for ensuring the sanctity of all the sacred personalities including Holy Prophet [PBUH], his companions and his family.

The resolution said that the recent incidents of circulation of sacrilegious material on the social media are aimed at stoking anarchy in the country. It said that our Constitution respects the right of freedom of expression but does not allow the profanity of any holy personality.

The resolution urged the relevant quarters to take strict action against these elements and ensure proper monitoring of the social media and other tools of information technology.INP