Second post-sanctions Airbus join Iran fleet

TEHRAN: Iran received its second new Airbus plane Saturday under an order that Tehran placed last year after a partial lifting of international sanctions.



The A330-200 landed in Tehran’s Mehrabad airport to join national carrier Iran Air’s fleet for long-haul flights, state news agency IRNA reported.

Iran Air received its first Airbus, a A321 used for domestic flights, on January 12.

It completed a deal for 100 Airbus planes with a list price of around $20 billion on December 22, after approval from Washington as some parts are manufactured in the United States.