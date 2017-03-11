Police arrested 18 suspects, recover arms

PESHAWAR: In a successful search operations in the suburban of the provincial capital Nisar Bagh and Mathra villages the police in a joint raids with officials of the law enforcing agency have arrested 18 suspected alleged involved in different crime on Saturday.

According to an official of the police control, more than 100 houses were searched in the operation during Friday night and early Saturday morning 18 alleged suspects were arrested by the police. The police also recovered four pistols, SMG and bullets from the suspects in the search operations.

The police also confirmed that all the arrested persons were shifted to unknown place for further interrogations in this occasion. The official said that the police have also planned to have such like operation in different suburban villages of the provincial capital Peshawar.