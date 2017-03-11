Peshawar Zalmi meet COAS at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Champions of Pakistan Super League (PSL) second edition, Peshawar Zalmi team met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa today (Saturday).

As per details, the Military Chief congratulated the team and the management on their performance and success.

Javed Bajwal also appreciated efforts by PSL, all teams and the management for bringing back cricket back to Pakistan.

He made special mention and conveyed thanks to foreign players and guests who came to Pakistan.

COAS said that Pakistan is a peace loving country. He said the cricket is most favorite game in Pakistan and a binding force for the nation.

He advised players to continue excelling and bringing good game to Pakistan.

The visiting management and players thanked Military Chief for the support. They were pleasantly surprised to know COAS’s attachment with the game, his cricketing expertise and knowledge about cricket records.

They also thanked him for his tips and advice. The played assured COAS they are soldiers of Pakistan and stand with Pak Army in promoting peace and national harmony.

The team acknowledged great sacrifices by Pakistan Army for bringing peace and stability in the country.