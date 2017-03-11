Opposition walk out of NA in protest against PML-N members lewd comments

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) walked out of the National Assembly (NA) on Friday in protest against lewd comments passed by PML-N parliamentarian Javed Latif against the family of PTI lawmaker Murad Saeed.

PTI’s protest was joined by the PPP, whose parliamentarians joined the walkout protest.

“The incidents that took place yesterday were unfortunate,” Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf PTI’s Arif Alvi said while addressing the NA before the walkout.

PTI’s Arif Alvi also called for the suspension of Latif’s membership of the assembly and urged female parliamentarians to support the PTI’s stance on the matter.

A day earlier, a scuffle had broken out between lawmaker Latif and Saeed at the main entrance to the Parliament after a session of the NA.

Footage of the incident showed Saeed attempting to assault Latif as the latter was leaving Parliament premises.

When asked about the reasons behind the scuffle, Saeed claimed that the PML-N parliamentarian had called his leader [Imran Khan] a traitor, which elicited a strong reaction from him.INP