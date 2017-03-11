NAB arrests Add. DAO, seizes property, other valuables in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Additional District Accounts Officers (DAO), seized his property and other belongings here on Saturday.

Spokesman on NAB said that on information provided by under detention police constable Yousaf and his son, a team of the Bureau arrested the Additional DAO Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh.

During operation documents of bungalows, farm houses, agricultural land and other properties owned by Mushtaq Ahmed Sheikh and located in Karachi, Hala and Hyderabad were recovered.

The raiding team also recovered 37000 Saudi Riyals, 3 kilogram pure gold, precious wrist watches, 9 luxurious vehicles, 1,70,00,000 rupees cash, prize bonds worth millions.