Measles claims lives of two children in Naushero Feroze

NAUSHERO FEROZE: Two minor children died and several others were affected of dreadful measles disease in different areas of Naushero Feroze district.

According to health department sources, four-year-old Maisam Abbas Mangrio s/o Khalid Mangrio hailing from Goth Imam Bux of Kandiaro, district Naushero Feroze died of measles.

Five-month-old Samia daughter of Mushtaq Kaleri suffering from measles expired in Goth Eln Kaleri of Kandiaro.

Meanwhile, dozens of children were reported to be affected of the dreadful disease but health department hasn’t sent any team to provide treatment and creating awareness among the people about the disease.