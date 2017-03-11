Maywather says he is coming out of ‘retirement’ to challenge ‘McGregor’

WASHINGTON: Billion dollar mega-bout is on as, boxing great Floyd Mayweather has officially declared he is coming out of retirement to fight UFC star Conor McGregor.

Maywather retired 49-0 in September 2015, but has been negotiating with McGregor over a super-fight for several months.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) McGregor has already insisted his next fight will be against Mayweather and speaking to a UK crowd during his tour of the country, the American confirmed the bout will happen.

‘When I faced Oscar De La Hoya, he was the A side, I was the B side. I didn’t cry, I didn’t complain, I beat him and I became the A side.

‘For Conor McGregor, I’m coming out of retirement, just to fight Conor McGregor.

‘I don’t want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC.

‘Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June.

Earlier we have reported, Conor McGregor and Boxing great Floyd Mayweather had finally reached a multi-million dollar deal to fight at Las Vegas.

However, Mayweather dismissed all the speculation and rumours of a deal to a mega bout against Ultimate Fighting Championship Conor McGregor, insisting he is content to remain retired.

There seems to be several rumors floating around media recently however, let the record show, there hasn’t been any deals made in regards to a fight between myself and any other fighters. I am happily retired and enjoying life at this time. If any changes are to come, be sure that I will be the first to let the world to know. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:17pm PST

The undefeated 39-year old American took the floor of social media, ‘Instagram’, telling his fans that he wanted to set the record straight.

“There seems to be several rumors floating around media recently however, let the record show, there hasn’t been any deals made in regards to a fight between myself and any other fighters. I am happily retired and enjoying life at this time. If any changes are to come, be sure that I will be the first to let the world to know,” Mayweather said on Instagram.

The possibility of a fight between boxer Mayweather and McGregor appeared to get a boost as Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White said he’d pay $25 million to each.