Injury-time penalty gives Juventus victory

MILAN: Juventus went 11 points clear in Italy on Friday when a contentious injury time penalty gave them a 2-1 win over 10-man AC Milan and a 31st successive home triumph.

The defending champions looked set to be held by their old rivals, who had stunned the 32-time Serie A winners 1-0 at the San Siro earlier in the season, after Carlos Bacca had cancelled out Medhi Benatia’s opener for the league leaders.

But in the closing minutes, Milan lost Jose Sousa to a red card for lashing out at Kwadwo Asamoah before Mattia De Sciglio was penalised for hand ball.

Argentine striker Paulo Dybala kept his nerve to slot the penalty past teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who had pulled off a series of stunning saves to keep Milan in the game.

The three points also allowed Juventus to look ahead to their Champions League last 16 return against Porto, who they lead 2-0, next week.

Juventus suffered a setback in the warm-up when Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic was struck down with illness.