Imran announces social boycott of Jawed Latif; says ‘I would have gone further’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has announced social boycott of Jawed Latif, backing his party’s MNA Murad Saeed who punched the PML-N member in the lobby of National Assembly on Thursday.

In a tweet on Friday Imran Khan said “Nor will our party members & leaders attend any public forum event where Jawed Latif is invited.” In another tweet he said “No PTI rep will go on any TV chat show where Jawed Latif is invited”.

Imran Khan said in any civilised country he would be banned from all public forums.Earlier in a TV interview Imran Khan praised Murad Saeed and said that he was a brave youngster. “Maybe, I would have gone further”, he added.

The PTI Chairman stated that he had never seen such bullying from a politician while complaining that the PML-N had earlier issued false allegations against him in relevance to his ex-wife Jemaima and links to the Jewish lobby. INP

He said, “I couldn’t return to Pakistan for eight months due to the fake case”. “Khawaja Asif had also used offensive words for Shireen Mazari”, he added.

The PTI chief blamed Javed Latif for the unfortunate incident and said that he used offensive language for Murad Saeed’s family which is not bearable at any cost.