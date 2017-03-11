Eight Afghan policemen shot dead by their comrades

KABUL: At least eight Afghan policemen were shot dead by two of their comrades in the latest insider attack carried out in southern Zabul province of Afghanistan.



According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Friday in a check post located in Shinkai district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Gul Islam Sayal confirmed the incident and said the two assailants managed to flee area after the attack.

He said the policemen belonged to the Afghan Local Police (ALP) forces and the assailants also managed to take several weapons from the check post with them.

Sayal further added that an investigation is underway regarding the incident and it is yet not clear if the two policemen had links with the anti-government armed militant groups.

According to Sayal, the check post where the incident took place is located on Qalat and Shinkai highway.

This comes as at least eleven policemen lost their lives in a similar attack carried out by their comrades in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The majority of the insider attacks are carried out by the comrades of the security forces with some of them having links with the militant groups.