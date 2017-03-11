Efficient, modern police force, government’s priority: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday said it was his government’s target and priority to provide an effective, efficient and public-friendly police force equipped with sate-of-the-art technology to face modern day challenges.

He was addressing a ceremony held here in connection with digitization of police stations.

The Prime Minister said reforms were the key to better functioning of institutions and departments and if left unattended, they erode with the passage of time.

He said unfortunately, several interruptions were made in the institutions of the country and certain people tried to impose their whims but failed.

The institutions should evolve and those people should get elected who preferred collective welfare over individual leanings, he added.

The Prime Minister said his government had inherited broken roads network, crippling load shedding durations, besides, institutions suffering from malice of inefficiency.

He said through proper attention, institutions should be modernized and made to function in better manner.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker provincial assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah, Inspector General Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera and a large number of police officials, parliamentarians, members of provincial assembly and families of Shaheed police personnel were present on the occasion.

Appreciating the digitization initiative of the Punjab government, the Prime Minister observed that modern technology had done wonders and like developed nations, all the stakeholders in the country should strive to achieve the set targets.

He noted that the front desks of all police stations would be linked with the centralized system for better functioning and proper monitoring.

The Prime Minister noted that there was still a room for progress on certain issues including complainants.

He said provision of justice to every citizens was his government’s top priority which could be streamlined with improvements in the criminal justice system including the filing of First Investigation Report (FIR) and investigation process.

The Prime Minister said commendable strides had been made by the Punjab Police as it now stood distant from its past functioning as a well-behaved and efficient force.