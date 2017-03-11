COAS briefed on security of Chinese working on CPEC, non-CPEC projects

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited the headquarters of Special Security Division (SSD) responsible for security of Chinese on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and non-CPEC projects.



The COAS was given a detailed briefing on Integrated Security Mechanism led by the SSD, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS reiterated Pakistan Army’s commitment to ensure security for the CPEC and the work force involved.

He emphasized upon the value Pakistan attaches to the Chinese help and assistance extended in making this projects a success.

The COAS said that the Army was fully aware of hostile agenda against the CPEC and the security forces were all prepared to defeat such designs.

He appreciated the SSD for their state of preparedness and arrangements for the execution of the assigned mission and tasks.

Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by General Officer Commanding (GOC) SSD Major General Abid Rafique. Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar was also present at the occasion.